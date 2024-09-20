New Music Friday: Bishop Briggs, Phantogram, Dashboard Confessional and more

Bishop Briggs has released a new song called "Good For Me," from her upcoming album, Tell My Therapist I'm Fine, due out Oct. 18. She wrote on Instagram that the song is about "taking a hard look at the things that were no longer serving me in my life."

Phantogram is out with a new single, "It Wasn't Meant to Be," from their upcoming album, Memory of a Day, due out Oct. 18. The band's Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter say the song is about "relationships that bring you down ... and draw out the worst in each other. However, despite all of that, there is still a deep attachment and devotion that keeps you together even though it's killing you both."

Dashboard Confessional and pop-punk group Boys Like Girls, currently on tour together, have teamed up for a song called "Watch the Fire." Dashboard's Chris Carrabba says he and Boys Like Girls' Martin Johnson wrote the song about "putting the past down, for a little while anyway." He adds, "Reckoning with your past can be painful and ugly. It can also be rejuvenative and beautiful. I don't know whether you get to decide. I just know that it's worth it."

Bright Eyes' new album, Five Dice, All Threes, is out now, and they've also released a new video for the song "All Threes," which features Cat Power. Conor Oberst says of the song, "Something about the mood of it just made me think of Chan [Marshall of Cat Power]." The album also includes a guest appearance from The National's Matt Berninger.

Finally, the new Julian Casablancas' The Voidz album, Like All Before You, is out now, featuring the new single "7 Horses."

