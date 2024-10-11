A new "Flavor": American Hi-Fi returns with "I'm Still in Love with Rock 'n' Roll" single

By Josh Johnson

It's been awhile since American Hi-Fi was the "Flavor of the Weak," but the band has returned with a new song for the first time in 10 years.

The track is called "I'm Still in Love with Rock 'n' Roll" and finds vocalist Stacy Jones longing for you to "Take me back when we began/ before we got big in Japan." He also sings that he's "still got Carson Daly's number."

You can listen to "I'm Still in Love with Rock 'n' Roll" now via digital outlets.

American Hi-Fi's most recent original album is 2014's Blood & Lemonade. They also put out an acoustic compilation in 2016.

Meanwhile, several members of American Hi-Fi have been a part of Miley Cyrus' live band.

