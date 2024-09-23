New Cure single, "Alone," coming Sept. 26

By Andrea Dresdale

Forget New Music Friday: Cure fans will be celebrating New Music Thursday as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers return with a new song.

Following the news that the new wave icons' new album, Songs of a Lost World, is coming out Nov. 1, they've announced that the album's first single, "Alone," will arrive Sept. 26 at 7 a.m. ET. It'll be played for the first time on BBC Radio 6.

You can hear a snippet of the song now on Instagram; it definitely sounds like The Cure, as frontman Robert Smith sings, "This is the end of every song that we sing/ The fire burnt out to ash and the stars grow dim with tears."

The Cure's last album, 4:13 Dream, came out way back in 2008.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

