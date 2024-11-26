New Chills album, featuring late frontman Martin Phillipps, due out in 2025

A new album from The Chills, featuring late frontman Martin Phillipps, will be released in 2025.

The record, called Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs, is due out Feb. 28. As its title suggests, it consists of reimagined versions of Phillipps' early unreleased material.

A press release notes that Spring Board was "finalized for release with the love and support of [Phillipps'] band, family and friends."

You can listen to the song "If This World Was Made for Me" now via digital outlets.

Phillipps passed away in July. He and The Chills were beloved in their native New Zealand and are known internationally for their '90s single "Heavenly Pop Hit."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.