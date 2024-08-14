The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford announces new album with solo project

By Josh Johnson

The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford has announced a new album under his solo moniker, Jesse®.

The self-titled record will arrive Sept. 20. You can listen to the single "Shoot It Straight" now via digital outlets.

Rutherford released a batch of Jesse® singles in 2023, along with an EP called &ONE. The Neighbourhood's most recent album is 2020's Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones.

Here's the Jesse® track list:
"Jesse®"
"Shoot It Straight"
"Know Better"
"Thinkin Too Much"
"Wanted?"
"Guilty!"
"When I'm Sad"
"Spirit"
"Órale"
"Sorry"
"Living Room"
"Roses"

