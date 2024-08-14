The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford announces new album with solo project

The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford has announced a new album under his solo moniker, Jesse®.

The self-titled record will arrive Sept. 20. You can listen to the single "Shoot It Straight" now via digital outlets.

Rutherford released a batch of Jesse® singles in 2023, along with an EP called &ONE. The Neighbourhood's most recent album is 2020's Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones.

Here's the Jesse® track list:

"Jesse®"

"Shoot It Straight"

"Know Better"

"Thinkin Too Much"

"Wanted?"

"Guilty!"

"When I'm Sad"

"Spirit"

"Órale"

"Sorry"

"Living Room"

"Roses"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.