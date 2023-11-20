Young NBA superstars, Ant as the next MJ & LaVine vs. Bulls | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Vincent Goodwill is joined with Chicago's own Jason Goff to talk through the NBA's current youth movement that has changed the landscape of the league.

The guys jump right in, talking about how long it has been since there were young teams in the NBA that were exciting to watch and had a legitimate chance of winning a championship.

They start profiling teams with the #1 team in the Western Conference: The Minnesota Timberwolves, who have seen the arrival of Anthony Edwards. Vince says Any is the closest thing we’ve seen to Michael Jordan since Michael Jordan and Jason reluctantly agrees.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who tanked for two years, have two young superstars in Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jason talks about how this team has a different mindset than some of the other teams that have tanked around the league, and both guys expect them to make noise in the playoffs this season.

After telling a story about visiting an ice cream shop in the midwest, Vinnie and Jason struggle with how to talk about Houston Rockets head coach Ike Udoka, who is undoubtedly a good coach but carries a bit of baggage with him.

On the other side of the coin, the guys debate which team of older superstars should be the most worried: The Lakers, Suns, Warriors or Clippers? The Lakers are relying a lot on LeBron, which never ends well. The Suns’ stars are already having a hard time staying healthy. And the Warriors can’t stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Finally, Jason’s our Bulls expert and had a front-row seat to some iciness between Zach LaVine and the communications department of the Chicago Bulls. He explains why things are going to get uglier over the next few weeks until a trade partner is finally found, and also tells us why he thinks LaVine wants to go to Los Angeles.

