Xavier's Ryan Conwell's 38-point performance ends with classic bad beat in loss to Marquette

Marquette's players are headed to the semifinals of the Big East tournament, but none of them got to break certain bettors' hearts like Xavier's Ryan Conwell.

The biggest bad beat of this year's conference tournaments arrived on Thursday at the end of Marquette's win over Xavier. The Golden Eagles had the game in the bag after Chase Ross made a pair of free throws to put them up 89-84 with two seconds left, but Xavier still had the ball.

So Conwell took it and ran up the court, nonchalantly threw up a 3-pointer and made it. It is at this point we should tell you Marquette was -2.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

It was a classic bad beat, and also upped Conwell's point total for the day to a game-high 38 points on 13-of-18 shooting (7-of-11 from 3-point range).

The loss was significant for Xavier, which entered the tournament as a bubble team for March Madness and could have definitely used a win over another tournament team in Marquette. Instead, the Musketeers will be holding their breaths until Selection Sunday, while the Golden Eagles will face top-seeded St. John's on Friday (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX).