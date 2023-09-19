Twins manager Rocco Maldelli and his wife, Allie, announce birth of twin sons

Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins on the field before the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on July 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Rocco Maldelli is taking his job title very, very seriously.

The Minnesota Twins announced that their manager and his wife, Allie, welcomed twin sons on Sunday night.

Talk about being committed to your job!



Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!!! 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/sxP63VVtJu — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 18, 2023

Enzo and Nino were born on Sunday night in Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune . The twins are the Bladelli's second and third children. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Louisa.

"The great thing to report is two healthy baby boys and mom's healthy, so really good news late last night," acting manager Jayce Tingler said, via the Star Tribune. "Talking to Rocco today, everybody's doing well."

Baldelli is in his fifth season leading the Twins. He left the team after their 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday to return to Minneapolis and be with his wife.

It’s unclear when he will return to the club. The Twins fell to the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in Ohio on Monday. They have two games left in that series, and will then host the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series at Target Field starting on Friday.

"I think there's a good chance that it'll be the three days here and Rocco's back Friday, but I truly don't know, " Tingler said, via the Star Tribune. "Is there a chance he comes Wednesday? That could be a possibility as well."

The Twins enter Tuesday’s game against the Reds with a 79-72 record, and hold a seven-game lead in the AL Central. The Twins are five games away from clinching the division for the first time since 2020.