Suns will reportedly listen to trade offers for Kevin Durant in offseason, work with him to find next team

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rockets defeated the Suns 148-109.

The Phoenix Suns are preparing to make some big changes this offseason. The team signaled as much Monday, firing Mike Budenholzer after just one season on the job. An even bigger name could be on the way out next.

The Suns are expected to listen to trade offers for superstar Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The team will reportedly work with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, to find a new team for the 15-time All Star.

Durant, 36, showed no sign of decline during the Suns' horrible season. In 62 games, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists. That performance wasn't enough to lift the Suns, who went just 36-46 despite having Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. The Suns will also look to trade Beal, per Charania, though that could prove more difficult given Beal has a no-trade clause.

Given his excellence — Durant made the All-NBA team 11 times and won two NBA championships — Durant should be a highly-coveted trade asset. He's entering the final year of the four-year, $194 million extension he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

The Suns' desire to trade Durant was not a secret. The team nearly sent Durant to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, but Durant — who does not have a no-trade clause in his contract — nixed the deal.

Durant was asked about that situation after the deadline and said he wanted to see out the rest of the season with the Suns. At the time, the team was 26-28. A second-half run could have saved their season. That run never came, however, and now Durant's time in Phoenix is likely over.

Durant's midseason refusal to re-join the Warriors is likely the reason the Suns will work with him and Kleiman to find Durant's next landing spot. Given his age, Durant will likely want to go to a championship contender.

The Warriors aren't necessarily out of the running in a possible deal. Though Durant turned the team down during the season, he appeared on Draymond Green's podcast in March to squash any rumors of bad blood with his former team. The Warriors, however, may no longer have a need for Durant's services after trading for Jimmy Butler at the deadline.

Whatever team acquires Durant will still have to give up a fair amount for his services. Durant is getting older and is only under contract for one more season, but still performs like a superstar on the court. He could prove to be the missing piece for any team that comes close, but falls short of an NBA championship this season.