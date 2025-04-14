Sunday's Masters final round draws biggest rating for CBS since 2018, as Rory McIlroy wins in playoff

Masters Golf Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Rory McIlroy's thrilling victory in the 2025 Masters, winning a one-hole playoff over Justin Rose, was a riveting sports experience and plenty of people tuned in for it.

CBS announced on Monday that Sunday's final round — during which McIlroy gained and lost the lead while battling with Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Åberg — drew the highest rating for a golf telecast since 2018.

Sunday's telecast averaged 12.707 viewers, according to CBS. That's up 33% from last year when Scottie Scheffler had a dominant win over Åberg that lacked the drama of McIlroy's victory. (And the ratings reflected the missing intrigue.) Viewership peaked between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. ET when the tournament went to a playoff hole.

That seven-year span includes the 2019 Masters, when Tiger Woods won after coming back from a back condition that threatened his career. That final round was also played much earlier in the day, moved up by a few hours due to impending severe weather.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!