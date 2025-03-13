Real Madrid advance amongst controversy + Deyna Castellanos debuts her signature shoe

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Real Madrid’s controversial Champions League win against inner-city rival, Atletico Madrid. The boys debate whether or not Julian Alvarez’s double tap penalty should have counted or not. They also break down Liverpool’s shock exit to PSG and what it means for Mo Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances.

Christian and Alexis then bring on Portland Thorns forward Deyna Castellanos to preview the upcoming NWSL season, as well as her show us her new signature shoe.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down the USMNT’s march roster, including a couple of surprise additions.

(6:45) - Should Julian Alvarez’s penalty counted?

(24:10) - PSG eliminate Liverpool

(33:30) - Deyna Castellanos joins the show

(56:45) - Reviewing USMNT’s march roster

