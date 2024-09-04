Phillies' Kyle Schwarber ties MLB record with 13th leadoff home run of the season

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 03: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting his third home run of the game in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Kyle Schwarber continued his power hitting prowess on Wednesday by slugging another leadoff home run during the Philadelphia Phillies' afternoon game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was the 44th leadoff home run of his career, tying him for ninth all-time.

The 416-foot blast to right field at Rogers Centre gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead and was Schwarber's 13th leadoff homer of the season, tying the MLB record for most in a single season set by Alfonso Soriano of the New York Yankees in 2003.

Kyle Schwarber's 13th leadoff HR ties the record for most in a season. 💥 pic.twitter.com/6LSvFVvehh — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2024

Schwarber's 32nd home run of the season was his fourth in two games after he hit three bombs during the Phillies' 10-9 win over Toronto on Tuesday night.

Prior to that trio of dingers, Schwarber had not hit one out since Aug. 14 and had only one homer in his previous 24 games. He also had a three-home run game on Aug. 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has posted six multi-homer games this season for the NL East-leading Phillies.

Unless he continues on a home run tear, Schwarber will come up short challenging his career high in home runs (47, set in 2022), but he does have a chance to set a personal-best in RBIs. Following Wednesday's leadoff homer he has 89 RBIs on the season, 15 away from his career high of 104 set in 2023.