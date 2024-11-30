No. 7 Georgia needs 8 overtimes to beat Georgia Tech 44-42

Running back Nate Frazier scored in the eighth overtime to give No. 7 Georgia a 44-42 home win over Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs scored 14 points in the final four minutes of regulation to force an overtime that felt like it would never end. The eight overtimes are the second-most in FBS history after Illinois’ nine-overtime victory over Penn State in 2021.

Frazier scored after Georgia Tech’s pass attempt was incomplete to start the eighth overtime. College football rules mandate that teams take turns attempting two-point conversions starting in the third overtime. And the teams combined to score in just two of the final six overtimes.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime and got touchdowns without two-point conversions in the second overtime. They both scored on their first two-point attempts in the third overtime and went scoreless for the next four overtimes until Frazier finally got into the end zone.