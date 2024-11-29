NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence eyeing return, Brock Purdy remains limited, J.K. Dobbins out

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-November 17: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field after an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 17, 2024 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is still holding out hope that he can return to play this season.

Lawrence has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there is a chance he could see action on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by -week.

"Hopefully I'm able to get back out there this week or as soon as possible and then it's going to be just every week kind of evaluating it, seeing where it's at. Obviously up until this point I've been doing everything I can to avoid that and want to be back out there with my guys and finish the season. So that's my goal."

Brock Purdy still limited in practice

After missing last week's San Francisco 49ers loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Brock Purdy was limited in practice for a second day in a row on Thursday.

Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, were also absent from Thursday's practice.

J.K. Dobbins out with knee sprain

A knee sprain knocked him out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force running back J.K. Dobbins to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will definitely miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status is considered week-to-week.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.

