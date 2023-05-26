NBA playoffs: Celtics rout Heat to force Game 6 in Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics live to play another day, again. The Celtics staved off elimination for the second straight game with a 110-97 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. Game 6 of the series is Saturday in Miami. Derrick White led the way for the Celtics with 24 points and Marcus Smart added 23 points. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 21 points. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson was the leading scorer with 18 points off the bench.

Recap of Heat at Celtics in Game 5

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports