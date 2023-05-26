The Boston Celtics live to play another day, again. The Celtics staved off elimination for the second straight game with a 110-97 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. Game 6 of the series is Saturday in Miami. Derrick White led the way for the Celtics with 24 points and Marcus Smart added 23 points. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 21 points. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson was the leading scorer with 18 points off the bench.
NBA playoffs: Celtics rout Heat to force Game 6 in Eastern Conference finals
Children’s Cancer Center Gelatin Plunge
Enter for your chance to win!
Record Store Day! Saturday, April 22nd at Daddy Kool Records!
Songs That Saved My Life with special artist co-host Jake Wesley Rogers! Listen to it on demand.
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!
Check out the photos!