Nate Tice & Charles McDonald's 10 FAVORITE free agent fits | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald deliver a comprehensive roundup of the first week of NFL free agency on this edition of Football 301. They each share their top 5 favorite signings, analyzing both headline-making moves and underrated pickups that could shake up team dynamics. With a keen eye on enhancing team rosters, Nate and Charles discuss how specific free agent fits, like Robert Spillane for the New England Patriots and Davante Adams for the Los Angeles Rams, offer new potential.

The duo also questions the decision-making process behind the Indianapolis Colts signing Daniel Jones and break down the ramifications of the impending QB battle between the former New York Giant and third-year player Anthony Richardson. Plus, they go Panning for Prospects and highlight compelling soon-to-be draftees Marshall's EDGE Mike Green and Miami's RB Damien Martinez and TE Elijah Arroyo.

(4:15) - Favorite free agent fit #1

(9:05) - Favorite free agent fit #2

(12:50) - Favorite free agent fit #3

(16:40) - Favorite free agent fit #4

(27:20) - Favorite free agent fit #5

(31:10) - Favorite free agent fit #6

(35:35) - Favorite free agent fit #7

(41:25) - Favorite free agent fit #8

(47:20) - Favorite free agent fit #9

(50:50) - Favorite free agent fit #10

(54:40) - Other interesting FA signings

(1:04:15) - Panning for Prospects: Mike Green, Damien Martinez & Elijah Arroyo

