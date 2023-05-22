How to watch the 2023 Indy 500: Streaming, qualifying results, schedule, live updates and more

The 107th Indianapolis 500 qualifying results are in, and after a shocking last-minute turn on Jack Harvey's part that qualified him for Sunday's race and bumped Graham Rahal from the Indy field in a familiar fashion to his father thirty years prior, the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is shaping up to be, well, quite the spectacle. So start your engines and buckle up, because there's one last practice session, a pit stop competition and the official Indy 500 race to enjoy.
Here's how to tune into all the motorsport action down at the Brickyard this weekend, plus how to watch today's Indy 500 Practice 8 race (on Peacock right now).
How to watch the Indy 500:
Date: May 28, 2023
Time: 12:45 p.m
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
TV: NBC, Universo
Streaming: Peacock
What channel is the Indy 500 on?
The 107th Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Universo and stream live on Peacock.
How to watch the Indy 500 practices
Today’s Indy 500 Practice 8 race will stream on Peacock from 1-3 p.m. ET.
When does the Indy 500 race start?
While coverage of the race will begin as early as 9 a.m. over on Peacock, drivers won’t get the official “start your engines” command until 12:38 p.m. ET, with the green flag expected to drop for the 107th Indy 500 at 12:45 p.m.
Keep up with Indy 500 news with Yahoo Sports live updates:
Indy 500 TV schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Monday, May 22
Practice 8: 1-3 p.m. (Peacock)
Friday, May 26
Final practice - "Carb Day": 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)
Pit stop competition: 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, May 28
Pre-race show: 9-11 a.m. (Peacock)
107th Indianapolis 500: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (NBC, Universo, Peacock)
2023 Indy 500 Qualifying results
With the Indy 500 qualifiers done, here’s the starting grid for Sunday’s Indy 500 race:
Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda
Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Did not qualify: Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda