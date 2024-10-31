Giants reportedly expected to name Zack Minasian new GM, joining brother Perry as MLB execs

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 07: A detail of the San Francisco Giants logo on a cap prior to the start of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are expected to promote Zack Minasian, the team's VP of professional scouting to general manager, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

(The news was initially revealed by former major league manager Bobby Valentine in a post on X that has since been deleted. Nightengale confirmed the news soon thereafter.)

Minasian will work under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, the former National League MVP and three-time World Series champion who was part of the Giants' ownership group and on the team's board of directors. In that capacity, he was already familiar with Minasian.

Buster Posey said he wanted a scout as his GM and Minasian is the organization's VP of pro scouting. He was one of Farhan Zaidi's first hires, and they have generally done very well in trades and in targeting undervalued players from other organizations. https://t.co/nGrXQphLrr — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 31, 2024

If that last name looks familiar, Zack Minasian is the brother of current Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian, who recently signed a contract extension to stay in that role through the 2026 season. Two brothers working as MLB general managers at the same time has never previously happened in the sport.

Zack Minasian has overseen the Giants' pro scouting department since 2022 after three years in the organization. He was hired by former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

Zack Minasian was the Giants' pro scouting director, hired by Farhan Zaidi. Has tons of experience in trade negotiations from his time under Doug Melvin in Milwaukee. Minasian and Jeremy Shelley meshed well and found a lot of unpolished gems in other orgs over the past few years. https://t.co/uKMzufDqW5 — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) October 31, 2024

Previously, he spent 14 seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers' front office, working as a special advisor in baseball operations and the team's director of professional scouting. When Milwaukee tabbed him to oversee pro scouting, he was the youngest to hold that position in MLB at 27 years old.

During his tenure with the Brewers, the team made three playoff appearances and won a franchise-record 96 games in 2011. He played a part in several of the team's key acquisitions including CC Sabathia, Zack Greinke, Carlos Gomez, Josh Hader and Jean Segura.

Baseball is the family business for the Minasian clan. Zack was a batboy and clubhouse attendant under his father, Zack Sr. the longtime clubhouse manager for the Texas Rangers. His brother Calvin works for the Atlanta Braves as their director of equipment and clubhouse services. Zack is also the godson of famed Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.