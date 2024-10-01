Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Kickers

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Younghoe Koo (6) of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates kicking the game-winning field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sometimes it's not the decisions you make at quarterback, running back, wide receiver or tight end that end up making (or breaking) your fantasy football lineups. Sometimes, it's the kickers who come to save our fantasy week.

In Week 4, there was one kicker who came up clutch for both his fantasy managers and his NFL team... and that man, #CaptainClutch, is none other than Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who nailed four kicks from 42+ yards on the day — including a game-winning 58-yard, walk-off field goal.

That yielded a whopping 20 fantasy points for the 65% of fantasy managers — the highest-scoring kicker on the week.

Who will be this week's #CaptainClutch? To help you figure it all out and set your lineups this week, here's a look at our team's Week 5 kicker rankings:

