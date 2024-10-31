Election Day FAQ: Can you take selfies while voting? What can't you wear? Can you bring your kids with you? Or pets?

Early voting is well underway in most U.S. states with less than a week to go until Election Day. At least 50 million early votes have been cast as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab tracker.

Before you head to the polls for early voting or on Nov. 5, you may want to double-check your polling place location and hours, as they may have changed. Also, check to see if your state requires any specific form of identification in order to cast your vote, because voter ID laws vary by state.

In addition, you may be surprised to find some unexpected state laws and polling place rules. Here’s what to keep in mind before you go.

What can't you wear while voting?

Twenty-one states have statutes banning political apparel at the polls. It's referred to as "electioneering" — another word for campaigning — and it encompasses any type of election-related clothing, whether it's a "MAGA" hat, an Obama-Biden 2012 shirt or even pop culture references like a "Vote for Pedro" shirt from Napoleon Dynamite. In some states, it applies to smaller items like pens, stickers and buttons.

The argument is that wearing or displaying political affiliations at a polling site could influence or intimidate others into voting for a specific candidate, party or issue.

Arkansas, California, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont all have laws against electioneering apparel, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The rest of the states, including Washington, D.C., do not allow campaign materials, signs, banners or literature near or inside polling sites but do not have specific guidelines about what voters can wear. In Maine, for example, voters can wear campaign buttons if the "longest dimension of the button does not exceed 3 inches." In Florida, voters can even wear a costume mask while casting their ballot; they just have to take it off when poll officials verify their photo ID.

There are also state laws about how far someone needs to be from a polling place while wearing political clothing. For example, in California, it’s 100 feet, while in Alabama, it’s 30 feet.

Punishment for violating the rule also varies from state to state. In Kansas, wearing political attire within 250 feet of a polling location is considered a class C misdemeanor and can result in up to 30 days in jail or up to a $500 fine.

Poll workers are allowed to ask voters to either cover up or remove their apparel or ask them to leave.

Can I vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot?

If you request and receive an absentee or mail-in ballot but change your mind and decide to vote in person, some states will allow you to cast a regular ballot at a polling site. (Although election officials do recommend voters stick to their original plan.)

Depending on the state and county, there are different rules for voters who decide to visit their polling site instead of mailing their ballot in.

You can check your state's rules for switching to in-person voting on ProPublica.

Can you take a selfie while voting?

As with many aspects of life these days, voters may be eager to share that they’ve completed their civic duty by sharing a ballot selfie — a photo of themselves at the voting booth with their ballot — on social media.

But, voter, beware: There are 14 states where taking a photo of your completed ballot and posting it on social media is prohibited. One of those states is North Carolina, where a voter there is suing both the state and county boards of elections after she received a letter from an investigator asking her to take down a March 5 ballot selfie she posted to social media or face a misdemeanor charge.

Meanwhile, there are nine other states that have complicated rules about selfies. Want to find out the rules in your state?

Can you bring your kids with you?

Children are allowed to join their parents at the polls in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, D.C. Some states like Maryland limit the number of children you can bring to the voting booth with you.

Other states have their own laws that set a maximum age for kids who can come into the voting booth with you. For example, in Virginia, children ages 15 years and younger are allowed to be in the voting booths with a parent or guardian. In states like California, a voter can bring in any minor under age 18 into the booth.

Before you head to the polls, you can check on the rules with your local board of elections. You can find their contact information at VOTE411.org.

Can you bring your pets?

Voters are not allowed to bring their pets to vote unless they are service animals. New York City's 2016 Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa, learned this the hard way when he showed up to his polling place with one of his cats, which he had to leave outside before casting his vote.

The Americans With Disabilities Act requires election officials to ensure people with disabilities have the opportunity to vote in federal, state and local elections. This includes allowing voters with a disability to bring a service animal into the polling place, even if that location has a no-pets policy.