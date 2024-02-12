Chiefs will host Super Bowl parade on Valentine's Day

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

Valentine's Day is going to be for lovers and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced the parade to celebrate the team's 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII will be on Wednesday. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. local time, and the team will begin the parade at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The Chiefs will then head south toward Union Station during the 90-minute voyage, the team announced. At the conclusion of the parade, fans can hear players, coaches and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt at 12:45 p.m.

Kansas City also announced it would visit the White House later this year, and held a briefing call on Monday with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Once the logistics questions were answered, the attention immediately turned to the if there would be any special guests — cough, cough Taylor Swift — allowed for the visit to Washington, D.C.

"That's going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously their decision to figure out who's going to come with them," Jean-Pierre said via ESPN. "I can't speak to attendance and who will be here.

"That's a good question. I can't answer that right now. But, look, we are looking forward to having them here, the Chiefs."