Brewers SS Willy Adames taken to hospital after being hit by foul ball in dugout vs. Giants

Kansas City Royals v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 13: Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a single in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field on May 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames left their game against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning on Friday night after he was hit by a foul ball while sitting in their dugout.

Adames was standing on the top step of the Brewers’ dugout at American Family Field in the second inning with teammates when teammate Brian Anderson hit a foul ball off Giants pitcher Alex Wood. The foul ball drilled Adames in the head and sent him falling back to the bench.

The Brewers medical staff helped Adames for several minutes before he left to go back into the clubhouse and eventually to a local hospital to be further evaluated. His current status is unknown, though he was reportedly alert and able to walk on his own.

Adames was replaced by Brice Turang at shortstop. Anderson completed the at-bat with tears in his eyes after hitting the foul ball, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. He grounded out to shortstop.

Adames, 27, is in his sixth season in Major League Baseball and second full season with the Brewers. He entered Friday night’s game hitting .205 and has 38 hits and nine home runs and 27 RBI so far this season.

The Brewers trailed the Giants 3-1 when Adames left the game in the second inning, though the Giants erupted for seven runs in the third to take a 10-1 lead.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

