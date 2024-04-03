Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to Texans for draft pick compensation

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Houston Texans are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft pick compensation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This story will be updated.

