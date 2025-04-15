2025 NFL Draft: Patriots blew a shot at No. 1 overall pick, so what will they do at No. 4?

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 26: LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) prepares to block Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) during the football game between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies on October 26, 2024 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL Draft would have looked much different if the New England Patriots would have just lost one more time to close out last season.

The Patriots were used to losing. They'd lost six in a row going into Week 18 and one more loss would have clinched the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft. But the Patriots' players didn't care about that draft position in that regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots did pull quarterback Drake Maye after just one pass attempt for Joe Milton III. Then the Patriots watched Milton have what might end up being the best game of his NFL career, passing for one touchdown and rushing for another. The Bills rested starters, because their playoff seed was clinched and perhaps because they didn't want the Patriots getting that first overall pick. The Patriots got a defensive stop in the final two minutes and won 23-16. Milton had a moment that could impact Patriots history for years to come, and then was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Winning might be good for the soul, but it's bad for draft position. Instead of that first pick the Patriots would have gotten with the loss, they moved to No. 4. That shift was huge because the consensus is that there are two generational prospects in this draft and they're likely to go with the second and third picks of this draft.

Some Patriots fans might dream for a while about what might have been drafting Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter first overall, but there will still be many good options left with the fourth pick.

Who will the Patriots take 4th overall?

The possibility of Carter or Hunter falling to No. 4 got a glimmer of hope on Monday with the news that the New York Giants, who own the third pick, will have a private workout this week with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. If Giants ownership pushes for that pick it would be a gift to the Patriots, who would see Hunter or Carter fall to them.

The BetMGM odds think that's a long shot. Sanders going with the third pick is +500 (bet $100 to win $500). But there's still a small chance. Here are the current odds for which player will go No. 4 in the draft:

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell -165

Penn State DE Abdul Carter +600

Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou +600

Georgia LB/edge Jalon Walker +750

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter +1300

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty +1600

Michigan DT Mason Graham +1600

If, somehow, Carter or Hunter were to fall to No. 4, it might be the easiest pick any team makes in the 2025 draft. Assuming those players go with the two picks after Cam Ward goes first overall, it gets a little more complicated for New England.

Patriots looking at offensive line?

While the Patriots have multiple needs, offensive line stands out. Teams want to protect young quarterbacks and the Patriots' line is one of the worst in the NFL. They added a little bit to the line in free agency but mostly focused on defense. You'd figure that's because they planned to attack the offensive line in the draft.

That's why Campbell is a clear favorite to go fourth overall. Membou is another good option. While new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has a defensive background and wants players on that side of the ball — the Patriots spent $375.5 million on new contracts and extensions for six defensive players this offseason — the offensive line needs to be addressed. That's why players like Walker and Graham are down the odds board a bit for the Patriots.

Campbell or Membou wouldn't be a pick that sells many jerseys, but they'd help keep New England's young quarterback upright. Membou is No. 5 and Campbell is No. 6 on the big board of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice. Either one would be a quality addition at a position of significant need.

It would have been more fun for the Patriots to be holding the first overall pick all offseason, but they ruined that by winning their fourth game of last season. But it might work out well, considering how badly the Patriots need to invest in the offensive line.