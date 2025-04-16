2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward makes it extremely obvious he wants to go to the Titans with No. 1 overall pick

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Cam Ward #QB15 of Miami-FL speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It shouldn't come as a major surprise Miami quarterback Cam Ward wants to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans. Who wouldn't want to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft?

But Ward made it abundantly clear that's his preferred landing spot during a Fortnite stream Tuesday. During the stream, Ward was asked to name some of the top players in the NFL. Turns out, he really likes the players on the Titans.

There's pandering and then there's PANDERING. Ward was laying it on pretty thick when he mentioned Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as two of the top-4 running backs in the league. Pollard and Spears are good players, but where's Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs?

On the off chance you think Ward truly believes Pollard and Spears belong in the top-4 at running back, you should hear who he lists as his top-4 wide receivers in the NFL.

Two of the four receivers named by Ward were Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, which are excellent choices. Ward's other two picks: Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. At that point, it should be extremely obvious Ward was dropping major hints about his desired NFL landing spot.

There's no guarantee the Titans will take Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but things seem to be trending that way. After an impressive pro day, Ward reportedly won over Titans brass at a dinner the following day. The team then brought Ward in for a private meeting, and canceled a pre-draft meeting with Shedeur Sanders, another signal it was leaning Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.

It's possible Ward already knows he'll be the No. 1 overall pick, and used Tuesday's stream to pump up his future teammates and rile up the Titans' fanbase. It's also possible Ward is still unsure where he'll go, and is trying to send a strong message to the Titans that he wants to land in Tennessee.

In either scenario, Ward's message was sent loud and clear. While it's very easy to pick apart Ward's answers, having the "correct" list of the best players in the NFL was never his goal. Ward wants to be a Titan, and there's a very good chance he gets his wish April 24.