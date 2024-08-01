2024 Paris Olympics: Italian gymnast poses with giant wheels of cheese thanks to Parmesan sponsorship

Paris 2024 - Gymnastics 31 July 2024, France, Versailles: Olympia, Paris 2024, gymnastics, team, women, final, Giorgia Villa from Italy cheers after her routine on the uneven bars. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Medal table | Olympic schedule | Olympic news

Giorgia Villa, a gymnast on Team Italy, is living the dream of people all over the world. And shockingly, that dream isn't helping your team win its first Olympic women's gymnastics team medal in 96 years, which she actually did earlier this week.

That dream is having an endless supply of Parmesan cheese.

As many discovered after Team Italy took home the silver behind Team USA's gold, Villa is sponsored by Parmigiano-Reggiano, the Italian consortium that sets the standards and regulations for all cheese that bears that name. And they discovered this because Villa has posted numerous photos on Instagram that feature her and various forms of Parmesan cheese.

Sometimes she poses with the cheese in wheel form. Sometimes it's a wedge. Sometimes she's eating small bites of Parmesan. But for anyone who loves Parmigiano Reggiano, it's like looking at scenes from heaven, where everyone gets as much Italian cheese as they want.

The PR campaign is brilliant, because Villa takes pictures of herself eating little bites of cheese everywhere. Library? Check.

On a bench while playing the new Parmigiano-Reggiano game for smartphones? Check!

In front of a Christmas tree? Check!

She even eats it when she's practicing the beam, and sometimes gets so jazzed about it that she has to toss up little pre-packaged bites of cheese in celebration.

When her sponsorship with Parmigiano-Reggiano was first announced, she had the perfect quote. Via Newsweek:

"Since I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture, and from today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and charged to face future challenges!"

When Villa arrives home from the Olympics, we can only hope she takes more pics with wedges and wheels and pieces of Parmesan. But if she posts a picture of a wheel of cheese actually wearing the silver medal, it's time to shut the internet down, because no one will ever be able to top that.