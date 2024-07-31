2024 Olympics photos: Simone Biles's triumphant return, Deng Yawen flies on her BMX and more stunning moments from the Summer Games

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

By Yahoo News Photo Staff, Yahoo News

Tuesday's Olympics highlights featured gymnastics, swimming, basketball, tennis, archery, table tennis, sailing — and more.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team — led by the incomparable Simone Biles — won the gold medal in the team competition Tuesday. It was a rebound from the team's silver medal performance in Tokyo in 2020, when Biles had dropped out of the competition.

It wasn't all good news for U.S. competitors. Coco Gauff lost her tennis match to Croatia's Donna Vekić after Vekić rallied from behind to defeat her 7-6. Gauff, however, still has an opportunity to win medals with upcoming doubles competitions.

Here's a look at some of the sights and scenes from the competition Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>

Don't miss a medal! Sign up for the Yahoo Sports AM newsletter for Paris Olympics highlights delivered straight to your inbox.

Follow along for all Olympics all the time on our Paris 2024 Olympics hub.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!