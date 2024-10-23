The National shares four songs off upcoming ﻿'Rome'﻿ live album

By Josh Johnson

The National has shared four more songs off their upcoming live album, Rome.

The tracks include recordings of "Smoke Detector," "Fake Empire," "Mr. November" and "Terrible Love." You can listen to them now via digital outlets.

As previously reported, Rome was recorded during The National's June show at the Italian capital's Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone. The 21-track set is due out Dec. 13.

The National is celebrating the release of Rome by asking fans to submit photos and videos from past shows, which will be collected for a "special shared watchalong experience" of the record. Submissions are open now through Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

