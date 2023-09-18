The National drops second new album of 2023, 'Laugh Track'

The National has released their second album of 2023.

The follow-up to April's First Two Pages of Frankenstein is called Laugh Track, and it arrived in full the morning of Monday, September 18. The National had announced Laugh Track only a few days earlier during their performance at their Homecoming festival in Cincinnati on Friday, September 15.

Laugh Track includes collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, who guests on the title track, Bon Iver and Rosanne Cash.

Bridgers also appeared on the Frankenstein songs "This Isn't Helping" and "Your Mind Is Not Your Friend." That record included guest spots by Taylor Swift and Sufjan Stevens, as well.

Here's the Laugh Track track list:

"Alphabet City"

"Deep End (Paul's in Pieces)"

"Weird Goodbyes" feat. Bon Iver

"Turn Off the House"

"Dreaming"

"Laugh Track" feat. Phoebe Bridgers

"Space Invader"

"Hornets"

"Coat on a Hook"

"Tour Manager"

"Crumble" feat. Rosanne Cash

"Smoke Detector"

