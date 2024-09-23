The National announces live album, 'Rome,' coming in December

By Andrea Dresdale

The National will release a live album called Rome on Dec. 13.

As the title suggests, it was recorded live in the Eternal City on June 3 of this year, and the band specifically points out that when they say live, they mean it: there aren't any overdubs on it.

The 21-track set is described as the "definitive live document" of The National, featuring songs from their 20-plus years of songwriting, from "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness" and "Bloodbuzz Ohio" to more recent tracks, like "Tropic Morning News" and "New Order T-Shirt," to rarities like "The Geese of Beverly Road" and "Runaway."

A four-song EP called NTL RM EP I, featuring some highlights of the album, is available now. It features "I Need My Girl," "Lemonworld," "The Geese of Beverly Road" and "Lit Up."

Members of The National's Cherry Tree fan club can also buy a tricolor triple-vinyl version of the album with five additional songs.

The National recently launched their new Zen Diagram Tour, featuring The War on Drugs and Lucius.

Here's the Rome track list:

Side A
"Runaway"
"Eucalyptus"
"Tropic Morning News"
"New Order T-Shirt"
"Don't Swallow The Cap"

Side B
"Bloodbuzz Ohio"
"The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness"
"I Need My Girl"
"Lemonworld"
"The Geese of Beverly Road"
"Lit Up"

Side C
"Alien"
"Humiliation"
"Murder Me Rachael"
"England"
"Graceless"

Side D
"Fake Empire"
"Smoke Detector"
"Mr November"
"Terrible Love"
"Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks"

