The National announces intimate show during 2024 ﻿'The New Yorker' ﻿Festival

The National Perform At Crystal Palace Park Lorne Thomson/Redferns (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The National has announced an intimate concert as part of the 2024 The New Yorker Festival.

Frontman Matt Berninger and guitarists Aaron and Bryce Dessner will perform at NYC's intimate Webster Hall club on Oct. 25. The trio will also take part in a conversation with The New Yorker writer Amanda Petrusich.

A presale for The New Yorker subscribers is open now. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

For more info, visit Festival.NewYorker.com.

The New Yorker's 2023 festival included a performance by Paramore at Webster Hall.

