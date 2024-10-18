Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats announce 2025 tour

By Josh Johnson

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced a 2025 North American tour.

The outing kicks off Feb. 13 in Vancouver and concludes March 28 in Boston. It follows the "S.O.B." outfit's fall arena tour, launching Oct. 22, and includes their previously announced show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on March 27.

"We have dreamt of playing shows like this for our entire career, to know they are actually happening feels bigger than any dream I could have had," Rateliff says. "This tour wouldn't be possible without you all, I feel your love so deeply. Thank you for your endless support, see you soon."

You can sign up for access to presale tickets now through Oct. 20. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NathanielRateliff.com.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will be touring in support of their new album, South of Here, which dropped in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

