Myles Smith premieres new single, "Wait for You"

By Josh Johnson

Myles Smith has premiered a new single called "Wait for You."

In a statement, the "Stargazing" artist describes "Wait for You" as "an introspective and deeply emotional track."

"It delves into the struggle of watching a friend (my previous self) battle their inner demons and their commitment to stand by them through their darkest times," Smith shares. "The lyrics reflect a promise of unwavering support and patience, capturing the essence of a relationship that transcends time and hardship."

You can listen to "Wait for You" now via digital outlets and watch its lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"Wait for You" follows Smith's breakout single, "Stargazing," which currently sits in the top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. "Stargazing" is also featured on former President Barack Obama's summer playlist.

Smith will launch a U.S. tour in September, followed by a 2025 trek kicking off in January.

