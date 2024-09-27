Myles Smith feels "really good" that #1 single "Stargazing" has "resonated"

Before fans woke up to the music of Myles Smith, the British musician literally woke up the people in his life with his breakout single, "Stargazing."

Speaking with ABC Audio, Smith recalls playing "Stargazing" after it was written in a West Hollywood house where he was staying, which was also occupied by his older brother, his best friend and his manager.

"It must've been 3 a.m. when I got in, and I played it through the house speakers, totally unaware of the fact people were sleeping," Smith says. "I was just like, 'Oh, I really want to listen to this.' I played it, and it was probably the one time that they all woke up and they weren't, like, 'Please stop playing music so loud,' and they all got up and jumped."

He laughs, "I was like, 'This is great!'"

"Stargazing" has come a long way since that late night/early morning listening party — it currently sits at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

"When ['Stargazing'] came out, I think it just felt really good to know that what I trusted and believed in and loved resonated," Smith says.

In addition to conquering charts, "Stargazing" has become a go-to wedding song, much to Smith's delight.

"I just feel really honored and really privileged that people decide that they want my slightly annoying British voice as the backing track to their wedding," he says.

Smith is touring the U.S. into November and will return stateside for another run kicking off in January. He's also opening for Ed Sheeran's 2025 European tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.