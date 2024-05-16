My Morning Jacket announces theatrical screenings of ﻿'Okonokos' ﻿concert film

My Morning Jacket has announced theatrical screenings for their 2006 concert film, Okonokos.

The movie will be shown in 4K and 5.1 audio May 26-31 at San Francisco's Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Future dates and locations will be announced.

"It's wild how much technology has changed since we shot Okonokos and released it on DVD so many moons ago," says frontman Jim James. "We are excited to bring it to you in all its new hi-res hi-def picture and sound, in a limited theatrical run. We hope you have as much fun as we did jumping back into its world again!"

For more info, visit MyMorningJacket.com/okonokos2024.

Okonokos was recorded at SF's Fillmore during MMJ's tour supporting their 2005 album, Z. The band will return to the Fillmore for a four-night stand beginning May 27.

MMJ will also launch a U.S. tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.