My Chemical Romance announces vinyl reissue of 'May Death Never Stop You' best-of compilation

Reprise Records

By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance has announced a vinyl reissue of their greatest hits compilation, May Death Never Stop You.

The two-LP set will be released Sept. 27 and is available to preorder now.

May Death Never Stop You was originally released in 2014, a year after MCR broke up in 2013. It includes songs from each of the band's four albums, as well as a batch of demos and a bonus track called "Fake Your Death."

My Chem eventually got back together in 2019 and launched their pandemic-delayed reunion tour in 2022. They also put out a new single, "The Foundations of Decay," in 2022.

In announcing the May Death Never Stop You reissue, My Chem quips, "It didn't stop us."

My Chemical Romance is set to headline the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October, during which they're playing their album The Black Parade in full.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

