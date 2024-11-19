My Chemical Romance sells out ﻿'The Black Parade'﻿ stadium tour

A whole lot of people have signed up to join The Black Parade.

My Chemical Romance's 2025 stadium tour, which will feature a full-album performance of their 2006 opus, has already sold out.

"My Chemical Romance would like to thank their fans for selling out their 2025 stadium tour," a press release reads. "Hours after tickets went on sale last Friday, fans acted quickly and 365,000 tickets were sold."

The outing kicks off July 11 in Seattle and will include stops in 10 North American cities. Since the initial dates were announced, MCR has added a second show at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

Depending on the show, openers include Violent Femmes, 100 gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES and Evanescence.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that the videos My Chem has released to promote the tour, which are titled "Long Live" and "Opera," may be teasing the titles to possible new songs, though nothing has been officially announced.

