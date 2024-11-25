My Bloody Valentine schedules first concert in seven years

My Bloody Valentine is returning to the live stage in 2025 for the first time in seven years.

The shoegaze outfit has announced a show taking place Nov. 22 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. It marks the band's first concert since their 2018 performance at California's Desert Daze festival.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. GMT, or 5 a.m. ET. You can access a presale by signing up for the MBV newsletter before Tuesday at 9 a.m. GMT, or 4 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit MyBloodyValentine.org.

My Bloody Valentine hasn't released an album since 2013's m b v. Before that, their last record was 1991's Loveless.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.