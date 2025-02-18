Mumford & Sons share new '﻿Rushmere﻿' track, 'Malibu'

Mumford & Sons have shared a new song called "Malibu," a track off their upcoming album, Rushmere.

"Malibu" is not a cover of the Miley Cyrus hit and doesn't even mention the California city by name. Instead, frontman Marcus Mumford sings, "Walking through the valley was what brought me here."

You can listen to "Malibu" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

Rushmere, the first Mumford & Sons album in seven years, drops March 28. It also includes the previously released title track.

Mumford & Sons are playing a run of intimate U.S. shows beginning in March.

