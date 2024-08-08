Motion City Soundtrack returns with new single, "Stop Talking"

Everything is once again alright now that Motion City Soundtrack is back with new music.

The band has premiered a single called "Stop Talking," their first fresh original material in a decade. It was recorded for the film Didi.

"Nostalgia in the era of internet rules," says frontman Justin Pierre. "A clip of [Didi director and writer] Sean Wang and [producer] Carlos López Estrada ... rocking out during our set at When We Were Young festival last year caused a domino effect, resulting in us releasing our first new song in nearly ten years."

You can listen to "Stop Talking" now via digital outlets.

Motion City Soundtrack released their last album, Panic Stations, in 2015 and broke up a year later. They reunited in 2019.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

