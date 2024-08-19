Modest Mouse schedules 20th anniversary 'Good News for People Who Love Bad News' tour

Here's some good news for people who love Modest Mouse's Good News for People Who Love Bad News.

The "Float On" outfit has announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album. The outing kicks off Oct. 28 in Honolulu and concludes with three nights in Brooklyn, New York, taking place Nov. 21 to Nov. 23.

Members of the Modest Mouse Ice Cream Party fan club will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ModestMouse.com.

Good News for People Who Love Bad News was Modest Mouse's fourth album and helped bring the indie group more mainstream attention thanks to the single "Float On."

Modest Mouse released a deluxe 20th anniversary Good News for People Who Love Bad News reissue in April.

