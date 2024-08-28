Modest Mouse relaunching Reverb shop with over 500 item

After first launching a Reverb shop in 2022, Modest Mouse is once again teaming up with the online gear marketplace to part with more personal pieces.

Through the upcoming shop, which opens Sept. 5, the "Float On" rockers will be selling more than 500 items, including various album and tour-used synths, microphones and effects pedals.

"I would go down to the music store and I would just buy anything that looked interesting to me," frontman Isaac Brock says of his gear-collecting ways. "[I'd tell myself] that I could just take it back or resell it, but then I wouldn't do that. I'd kind of panic that if I didn't have a whole bunch of new gadgets and tools to work with, I was going to make the same songs."

"But now it's getting to the point that my studio is a maze of shelves of s*** and option fatigue is starting to set in," he continues. "So I want less music gear."

For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Modest Mouse will be playing their non-sold gear on their upcoming Good News for People Who Love Bad News 20th anniversary tour, which launches in October.

