Måneskin's Damiano David shares orchestral version of "Silverlines" single

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has shared an orchestral version of his debut solo single, "Silverlines."

The updated recording finds David's voice surrounded by string instruments, giving the already theatrical track even more of a dramatic flair.

You can David's orchestral performance streaming now on YouTube.

The original "Silverlines" premiered in September. Upon its release, Damiano shared, "This song is very special to me. It was one of the first songs to be recorded on this new project, and at the time it represented a letter of hope, but now, if I look back, I can see how I am exactly where the song said I would be."

Måneskin's most recent release is the deluxe version of their 2023 RUSH! album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.