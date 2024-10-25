Måneskin's Damiano David releases new solo single, 'Born with a Broken Heart'

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has released a new solo single called "Born with a Broken Heart."

"When I wrote this song I was getting out of a very dark place, I was feeling emotionless and I was afraid that I had lost my ability to feel things, either good or bad," David says. "This was happening while I was starting the most meaningful relationship of my life and the fear of not being capable or ready was big."

"I think the song was a way to make myself make sense of what I was feeling and look at it from a less scary prospective," he continues. "I'm happy to say that today I don't feel like this but I think a lot of people can relate with the feeling of not being good enough."

You can listen to "Born with a Broken Heart" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Born with a Broken Heart" follows David's debut solo single, "Silverlines," which dropped in September.

David performed "Silverlines" on The Tonight Show Tuesday. He also played an unaired rendition of "Born with a Broken Heart," which will premiere as a digital exclusive on Oct. 28.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!