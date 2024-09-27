Måneskin's Damiano David premieres debut solo single, "Silverlines"

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has premiered his debut solo single, titled "Silverlines."

"This song is very special to me," David says. "It was one of the first songs to be recorded on this new project, and at the time it represented a letter of hope, but now, if I look back, I can see how I am exactly where the song said I would be."

"It was automatic for me to pick this song as the beginning of this new chapter," he adds. "I really hope that people are going to join me on this journey."

"Silverlines" was produced by Euphoria composer Labrinth. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Måneskin's most recent release is the deluxe version of their 2023 RUSH! album.

