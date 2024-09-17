Måneskin's Damiano David teases collaboration with Labrinth

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin frontman Damiano David is teasing a collaboration with musician and producer Labrinth.

In an Instagram post, David shares audio of a static-filled transmission, which he spells out in the caption: "@labrinth come in. Ground control to Labrinth. Commander, I think we've lost him."

Labrinth is known for composing the score to the HBO series Euphoria and also collaborated with Billie Eilish on the song "Never Felt So Alone."

David previously teased an announcement coming Sept. 27. He's since released a video and a spoken word track called "My name is Damiano David," in which he declares, "Today is the first day of my life."

As for Måneskin, whose most recent release is the deluxe version of their 2023 album, RUSH!, bassist Victoria De Angelis recently told NME, "We just finished our tour a couple of weeks ago and it went amazing so now we are just having a little 'chill moment' but of course, we are not done."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

