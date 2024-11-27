Måneskin's Damiano David premieres live video for 'Born with a Broken Heart' solo single

Sony Music Italy/Arista Records
By Josh Johnson

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has premiered a live video for his solo single "Born with a Broken Heart."

The performance was filmed during David's show at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge club in October. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The song "Born with a Broken Heart" dropped in October. It followed the September premiere of David's debut solo single, "Silverlines."

The most recent Måneskin release is the 2023 deluxe edition of their RUSH! album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!