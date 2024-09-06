Måneskin's Damiano David to present at 2024 MTV VMAs

Måneskin frontman Damiano David is making it three years in a row at the MTV Video Music Awards.

David will be a presenter during the 2024 show, which takes place Sept. 11 at New York's UBS Arena.

You may recall that Måneskin made their VMA debut in 2022, though their performance was largely censored during the broadcast. They performed again at the 2023 show.

In other Måneskin happenings, bassist Victoria De Angelis recently released her debut solo single, "GET UP B***! shake ya a**" alongside Brazilian singer Anitta.

Måneskin's most recent release is the deluxe edition of their RUSH! album, which dropped in November.

