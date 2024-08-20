MisterWives assure "this isn't goodbye" while announcing touring hiatus

Bishop Briggs & MisterWives: The Don't Look Down Tour - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

MisterWives are taking a break from the road.

Ahead of their upcoming Just for One Night tour, the "Reflections" outfit has issued a statement reading, "It has been the biggest privilege of our lives to tour together for over a decade straight, and while this isn't goodbye, this is the last tour we will be doing for a while."

As a celebration of their farewell-for-now, MisterWives are asking you to help build the set list for the Just for One Night tour, which launches in October.

"To celebrate all the incomparable memories we've made and the eras we've shared together -- however questionable the fashion choices -- we want you to pick your favorite songs from over the years to help make the setlist for the Just for One Night tour as special as can be," the band says. "Thank you for letting our music into your world and forever changing ours."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MisterWives.com.

MisterWives put out their debut album, Our Own House, in 2015. They've since put out three more records, the most recent of which being 2023's Nosebleeds. A deluxe version of Nosebleeds dropped in July.

