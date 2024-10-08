Missing daughter of The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd found

By Josh Johnson

Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, the daughter of longtime The Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd, has been found.

The 16-year-old Charlotte had been missing since Saturday morning and was last seen at the Seattle Space Needle. On Monday, both the Lips and frontman Wayne Coyne posted a missing person's notice for Charlotte, along with her picture and a number to call with information.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Coyne shares that Charlotte has been "found and is safe."

"Her mother has spoke with her," Coyne writes. "THANK YOU everyone for all your posts and all your networking and all your support and all your skills and all your trust and all your LOVE !!!"

The Seattle Police Department also confirms that Charlotte has been found, writing, "Thanks for everyone's help getting her back to her family."

The Flaming Lips are currently on tour with Weezer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!