Missing daughter of The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd found

Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, the daughter of longtime The Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd, has been found.

The 16-year-old Charlotte had been missing since Saturday morning and was last seen at the Seattle Space Needle. On Monday, both the Lips and frontman Wayne Coyne posted a missing person's notice for Charlotte, along with her picture and a number to call with information.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Coyne shares that Charlotte has been "found and is safe."

"Her mother has spoke with her," Coyne writes. "THANK YOU everyone for all your posts and all your networking and all your support and all your skills and all your trust and all your LOVE !!!"

The Seattle Police Department also confirms that Charlotte has been found, writing, "Thanks for everyone's help getting her back to her family."

The Flaming Lips are currently on tour with Weezer.

